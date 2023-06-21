Power BI in Microsoft Teams gets multitasking updates

A few days back, Microsoft introduced org app chart sharing for PowerPoint via Power BI, bringing the ability to link visuals from organizational apps and open them in PowerPoint. Before that, the Redmond firm launched a new end-to-end analytics solution last month. Dubbed 'Fabric', the service unifies Azure Data, Power BI, and Azure Synapse as a single SaaS product.

Today, the tech giant has unveiled new features for Power BI in Microsoft Teams, with the sole aim of making multitasking easier for users who have to face multiple context switches throughout their day.

For starters, the Power BI app will now be cached, making quick transitions much faster, as can be observed in the GIF above. The capability currently works for up to 60 seconds of having navigated away. Those who have to switch to respond to chats amid the work they would be doing on the Power BI app in Teams seem to be the primary benefactor of this feature, as noted by Microsoft.

In the same vein of allowing work to be continued where it has been left off, an enhancement to the data analytics service's integration for Teams ensures that users can come back to the Power BI tab in such a manner. Interactive reports and apps that are embedded in the Teams tab are retained for an hour, beginning from the time the user navigates away to another module in the platform. Previously, a similar capability in the form of "taking you back" was introduced in the Power BI app as well, earlier this year.

For those who are interested in providing any feedback on the features that have been released, or even just sharing new ideas in which they believe the platform can be better, the new Fabric Ideas community provides the space to achieve that purpose.