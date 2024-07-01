Microsoft fixes Windows 11/10 blocking updates with 0x80245006 error

Microsoft has fixed multiple Windows bugs and issues this past week both on Windows 11 as well as 10. First up, we had the "Open with" dialogue issue on the Windows 10 taskbar. On the topic of Windows 10, multi-monitor monitor setup users would find icons jumping back and forth between the two screens, which has now been resolved as well.

Over on the Windows 11 side, Microsoft also resumed the rollout of a problematic Windows 11 update which led the company to pause the update. Meanwhile, others found that they were unable to download the June Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10 as it would lead to a "0x80245006" error.

The issue was brought up by a Windows 11 Forum user Draken who wrote:

Hi i recently do a Win 11 repair (reset) and now when i press search at Windows Update i have the error 0x80245006 and Win Update dont search and find anything ... I google it and do many "solutions" but nothing works .

Another user N K Evinrude posted about the issue on the Microsoft Learn forum and suspected that a Bitdefender VPN update may be related:

I can't update windows. Error code: 0x80245006. I also use Bitdefender as well as Bitdefender VPN. Bitdefender VPN was just updated. I suspect that Bitdefender VPN update may be related, but I'm not sure what settings may need to be changed, what specifically those settings are, and where they need to be changed.

However, that is unlikely to be the case as Microsoft has clarified that the error 0x80245006 Windows update issue has been resolved. On a Feedback Hub post about the bug, a Microsoft employee Jennifer G, gave the following response:

This should be resolved now - as always, please don't hesitate to file a new piece of feedback if you continue experiencing issues

Therefore, if you were also unable to update Windows and were greeted with a 0x80245006 error, you should probably try it again now. If the issue persists, make sure to report the issue on Feedback Hub.