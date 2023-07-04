Microsoft Surface app gets updated with improved performance, better customization, and more

Microsoft pushes firmware updates to its Surface devices at a decent pace to ensure maximum efficiency. It's not just about the Surface devices, thankfully. The Redmond tech company also updates its Surface app every few months to add more features or changes, and improvements.

The company has recently pushed an update to its Surface app, adding several changes, all of which are important ones.

Firstly, the latest update has improved the app's performance and efficiency when on a battery. Most of the Surface owners will not notice this, as the app isn't somewhere you spend a lot of time. What Surface owners can see is the customized recommendations for their Surface accessories in the Surface app.

Moreover, if you are based in China, the Surface app now has expanded customized recommendations specific to that country. The latest version of the app has also introduced an updated Windows Studio Effects experience on Pro 9 5G.

Microsoft has also made more improvements to make the app more accessible, though it hasn't highlighted how exactly it improved the accessibility. Lastly, the updated Surface app also has bug fixes and general improvements.

The latest Surface app update appears less enticing than the one rolled out in April, which added a screenshot functionality in the Surface app.

All of these changes are available in the Surface app version 61.23060.579.0, which is available in the Microsoft Store. Below is the official changelog if you are interested in having a look:

Improved the app performance and efficiency when on battery

Continued improvements to make the app more accessible

Customized recommendations for your Surface accessories

Expanded customized recommendations to China

Updated Windows Studio Effects experience on Pro 9 5G

Miscellaneous bug fixes and general improvements

If you have the Surface app installed on your Windows PC, visit the Microsoft Store and check for updates to install the latest version of the app. Alternatively, you can open the Microsoft Store directly from here to update the app.