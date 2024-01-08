When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Files 3.1 is out with smart archives, better drag and drop, tray icon and more

Files version 31

Files, a popular third-party File Explorer alternative, has received a new feature update. Version 3.1 is now rolling out to all users via the Microsoft Store, bringing a few improvements and new features. The update is not as big as the recently released version 3.0, but it still packs a few notable and user-requested changes.

What is new in Files 3.1

  • System Tray Icon. The Files app now has a tray icon indicating it is running in the background. In addition, the icon works as a shortcut to the documentation and the option to exit the app.
    Files 31 update
  • Open Minimized. Version 3.1 lets you launch the Files app on startup in a minimized state. To do so, toggle on "Open Files on Windows Startup" and "Keep Files running in the background."
  • Smart archive extract. The app can now automatically pick the best mode for extracting your archives. Files will unpack an archive with a single file into the current folder. Archives with multiple objects inside will be extracted into a new folder. You can use Smart Extract with the Ctrl + Shift + E shortcut or from the context menu.
    Files 31 update
  • Improved sorting. You can now set the app to prioritize files on top of folders when sorting items.
    Files 31 update
  • Drag and drop to open in a new tab. Files 3.1 lets you drag a folder on the title bar (tab strip) to open it in a new tab. You can even drag multiple folders to open each in a separate tab.
    Files 31 update

Here is the rest of the changelog:

  • Added a prompt when trying to apply tags on non NTFS drives
  • Improved the animation when expanding/collapsing sidebar sections
  • Increased the number of suggestion in the search dropdown to 10 items
  • Opening libraries in the columns view will treat them as root
  • Added a 2gb splitting option when compressing files
  • Added support for displaying recently entered paths
  • Added an option to group items by day
  • Added support for hiding compression options from the context menu
  • Added an out-of-proc WinRT server for long-running background tasks
  • Fixed an issue where third party licenses weren’t displayed
  • Fixed crash that could occur when manipulating invalid images
  • Fixed issue where options in the conflicts dialog would sometimes change when scrolling
  • Fixed crash that could occur when failing to connect to GitHub
  • Fixed the date in the file name when pasting clipboard content
  • Fixed an issue where the selection would sometimes get reset in the rename text box
  • Fixed an issue where resizing the window would reload the preview pane
  • Fixed crash when navigating up in the column layout
  • Fixed issue where “Reopen closed tab” was always disabled when right-clicking on tabs
  • Fixed crash that could occur when trying to open Git settings
  • Fixed issue where text was cut off in Tags flyout
  • Fixed issue where the column headers weren’t always “sticky”
  • Fixed issue where it wouldn’t work to open Files if a previous instance crashed
  • Fixed exception that would sometimes occur when sharing items
  • Fixed NullReferenceException when renaming files
  • Fixed NullReferenceException in ColumnShellPage.NavigateToPath
  • Fixed issue where batch files were opened as system
  • Fixed the taskbar behavior in full screen mode
  • Fixed COMException when removing focus from the path bar

You can download Files 3.1 from the Microsoft Store ($8.99). The app is also available on GitHub.

