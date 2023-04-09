Microsoft Surface app updated with new screenshot feature and more

Microsoft has updated the Surface app, adding many new features, bug fixes, and stability improvements. Taking the Surface app to version 61.23030.158.0, the latest update introduces an updated Device information drop-down menu where you get richer system details.

Another noteworthy functionality is the ability to attach screenshots of the app to user feedback. You do not have to press anything on your keyboard to capture those screenshots because the app will automatically capture them. If you are facing any issue in the Surface app, you can now send feedback with a screenshot, better demonstrating what is actually wrong. Thus, it will also help Microsoft to get a clear picture of the problem.

To send feedback with a screenshot, open the section of the Surface app and then go to the feedback page. You can describe the issue and make sure to check the Include screenshot box before clicking Send to Microsoft​​​​​​.

Moreover, the latest version of the app includes other new features, such as cross-device awareness for Find my device for PCs, improved product recommendation experience, bug fixes, and stability improvements.

The full official changelog of the latest Surface app update read as follows:

Added cross device awareness for Find my device for PCs.

Added an option to attach screenshot of app to user feedback. Screenshot showing the ability to include screenshot in Surface app feedback page

Richer system details available in Device Information. Screenshot showing an updated Device information in Surface app

Improved product recommendation experience.

Minor bug fixes and stability improvements.

If you have the Surface app installed on your Windows PC, visit the Microsoft Store and check for updates to install the latest version of the app. Alternatively, you can open the Microsoft Store directly from here to update the app.