Microsoft will not drop new Windows 11 Insider Dev and Canary Channel builds this week

Microsoft is giving members of the Windows Insider Program who are on the Dev and Canary channels a bit of a break this week. There will be no new Windows 11 Insider builds released for members of those channels until at least next week.

Unfortunately we've got some bugs we need to get fixes for so no new build for Canary or Dev this week. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) March 1, 2024

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc confirmed that there are "some bugs we need to get fixes for" those builds, so Dev and Canary members will have to wait a bit longer.

To be fair, Microsoft's Windows team has had a much busier week than normal. The team started rolling out the next Windows 11 feature update, also known as Moment 5, on Thursday. It has a lot of feature improvements, which include more language support for Voice Access, sharing content to more apps, new casting improvements, and more.

In addition to Moment 5, Microsoft also released new non-security release preview builds for Windows 11 22H2 and 22H3, as well as Windows 10 22H3. They contain a few new features but are mostly confined to bug fixes.

Members of the Windows Insider Program did get some new content this week. The members of the Beta Channel got a rare Monday drop, with the build number 22635.3212 under KB5034845, The big feature for that build was new notification badging for Widgets. Also, all Insider members can now try out a feature that lets Android smartphones serve as webcams for their Windows PCs.

Finally, in the middle of all of this, Microsoft launched a new Bug Bash event for Insiders in the Dev and Canary channel. They can now try to complete the event's quests and register them in the Feedback Hub until March 4 to get access to a special virtual badge.