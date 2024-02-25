What is new in Windows 11 Moment 5, the first feature update in 2024

Microsoft is ready to release another drop of features for Windows 11 users. The so-called "Moment 5" is almost ready for its prime time, so let's take a look at what is coming soon to customers with computers powered by Windows 11.

Windows 11 "Moment 5" update Build Number 22631.3227+ Release Date The last week of February or early March How to get the update As of right now, the update is available for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. Once released for the public, you will be able to get it in Settings > Windows Update after toggling on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. Hardware requirements The "Moment 5" does not contain any hardware requirement changes.

Those upgrading from Windows 10 will also get plenty of other features and changes. Here are some quick links to our reviews of the previous Windows 11 updates:

Windows 11 22H2 | Moment 1 | Moment 2 | Moment 3 | Windows 11 23H3

What is new in Windows 11 "Moment 5" Update?

Quick Links

Snap Layouts

In 2021, Windows 11 introduced a new feature called "Snap Layouts," which lets you quickly arrange applications on the screen. With the "Moment 5" update, Snap Layouts are getting smarter. The operating system can now analyze and predict what programs you want to arrange and in what manner.

It works the same as the previous version: hover the cursor over the maximize/minimize button and select the layout you want. You will notice that there are extra options with app icons. Those are your smart suggestions.

Settings Improvements

The Settings app gets quite a few changes and improvements with the "Moment 5" update.

Nearby Share Name

You can now set a separate name for your computer just for the Nearby Share feature. Previously, Windows 11 used your PC name in the "About" section.

Sharing improvements

Microsoft has redesigned the share UI, which now includes more third-party apps, such as WhatsApp, Gmail, and X. In addition, turning on Nearby Share now automatically turns on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi since the feature relies on these wireless protocols.

Screen casting

Press Win + K to cast your screen to another monitor. On the flyout, you will notice two new links: one for troubleshooting and one for connecting to more devices. The former opens your browser with a screen casting support article, and the latter launches display options in the Settings app.

Microsoft also implemented a notification that will suggest you cast your computer to a wireless monitor for "more room."

Phone Link = Mobile Devices

Microsoft has renamed the Phone Link's section in the Settings app to Mobile Devices.

Repair Windows using Windows Update

The Recovery section now has a separate "Fix problems using Windows Update" option, which can reinstall Windows and preserve all your files, apps, and options. Cloud reinstall is not a new thing in the Windows world, but now it has a dedicated button under the troubleshooter section.

Note that this option requires an active internet connection since Windows 11 will attempt to download files for repair from Microsoft's server. Also, reinstalling Windows using a regular USB drive might still be a more effective option in some cases.

Copilot Pro ads

Every Windows update has its irritations, and the Moment 5 is no exception. The Home section in the Settings app now features an extra banner for Copilot Pro, Microsoft's new commercial subscription. Sigh.

Deprecation banners

Speaking of banners, look out for deprecation notifications in apps like Steps Recorder and the old Windows Speech Recognition.

Accessibility Improvements

The "Moment 5" update brings several improvements to existing accessibility features.

Voice Access

Voice Access, a feature that lets you control your computer with your voice, now supports custom shortcuts. Voice shortcuts is a neat tool for automating various actions. You can program a series of actions and then assign a custom shortcut, say, open a file, enter several keystrokes, save the changes, and close the app.

Note: the Voice Shortcuts feature is only available for users in the United States.

In addition, Voice Access now supports more languages, namely Spanish, French, and German, plus you can use Voice Access across multiple displays.

Narrator

You can now interact with the Narrator using Voice Access. Also, it is now easier to preview natural voices before downloading them. Just click any voice and hear how it sounds. Finally, Microsoft improved image description generation and added a new shortcut key for that.

Other changes

New location for Copilot

Microsoft is already changing where the Copilot button sits (just one update after the initial release). It is now located in the bottom-right corner of the screen, right next to the notification center and the system clock. That also means the good-old minimize all windows button is gone.

Fortunately, you can fix this by heading to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors and toggling on the "Select the far corner of the taskbar to show the desktop" option.

The new Copilot button placement may look odd and a bit random, but the idea is to keep it where the Copilot UI appears on the screen. If you do not like it, you can toggle it off in settings and then invoke Copilot using the Win + C shortcut.

Feature-wise, Copilot is still a bit lame (to put it mildly) when it comes to Windows integration. Still, Microsoft is already working on making it much more useful and capable of doing significantly more with your computer.

A new folder on the Start menu

The Start menu now groups recently added apps into one folder, allowing you to access more apps with fewer clicks.

Windows 365 Improvements

Windows 365 integration in Windows 11 received several improvements, such as a dedicated mode that lets you switch between a local user and Windows 365 and sign in with Windows Hello for Business or another passwordless method.

The Settings app across your Cloud PC will show several banners to let you know that some apps are affected by your local hardware options, such as sound.

Also, Windows 11 now lets you disconnect from a cloud PC from Task View, and it shows your cloud PC name on the recently introduced virtual desktop indicators.

Bonus: Wallpaper

Here is the wallpaper we used in this review. It is the new background picture Microsoft introduced in the recent Windows Server 2025 preview builds.

Light version:

Dark version:

What do you think about the Windows 11 "Moment 5" update?