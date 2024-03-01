Save 40% on Beats Studio Pro with two years of Apple Care

Apple-owned Beats headphones are available in different shapes and sizes, offering customers solid audio and features with different price tags. The flagship model, the Beats Studio Pro, is now available on Amazon with two years of Apple Care+ for a new all-time low price. You can save 40% and get this wireless headset for just $225.95.

The Beats Studio Pro is wireless over-ear headphones with solid sound quality and plenty of extra features to justify the rather steep price tag. Besides offering rich audio over Bluetooth, the headset supports lossless audio in wired mode via a USB-C cable and Personalized Spatial Audio for extra immersion. There is also the good old 3.5mm audio jack for carrying analog signals.

You can also drown the surrounding noise with adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) or hear what is happening around you thanks to transparency mode. While using the headset in USB-C mode, you can switch between three audio profiles: Beats Signature for balanced music listening, Entertainment for movies and games, and Conversation or phone calls or podcasts.

Although Apple owns the Beats brand, these headphones work great not only with iPhones. You can use one-touch pairing and native features with iOS and Android-based devices. Battery-wise, Apple promises up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Alongside the headset, you get a neat carrying case, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a 3.5mm analog cable, and two years of Apple Care+, which entitles you to priority support, express replacement, and protection from incidents or damage. However, you can skip this option and save an extra $26 for a version without Apple Care+.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.