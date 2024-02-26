Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build 22635.3212 (KB5034845) adds new widget badges

After skipping last week, Microsoft has launched a new Beta Channel update for members of the Windows Insider Program in a rare Monday afternoon drop. The build number is 22635.3212 under KB5034845. Its main new feature is a new Widget badging addition.

Here is the changelog:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Taskbar] Fixed an issue which was causing the taskbar to sometimes be very slow to appear sometimes after booting up and logging in for the first time. [Search] Fixed an issue where if your taskbar was close to being full of app icons, when you tried to open search it would just open and immediately close. New features rolling out for everyone in the Beta Channel New notification badging for Widgets We’re beginning to roll out a new badging experience for Widgets. Widgets badges will notify you when you miss an important notification on your taskbar. Below is an example of a notification badge for Widgets that shows that there are three missed notifications. Widget badging on the taskbar showing three missed notifications. When you open the Widgets board you can see details for the notifications you missed in the top left corner of the board. Missed notifications at the top left of the widgets board. [We are beginning to roll this out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel today, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders just yet.] FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Widgets. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Widgets] We’ve made improvements to Widgets so that the icons on the taskbar no longer appear pixelated or fuzzy. Known issues Microsoft Defender Application Guard (MDAG) for Microsoft Edge users may hit a no network connection issue when browsing inside MDAG. The workaround is to disable the MDAG enterprise policy or uninstall MDAG via “Turn Windows Features on and off” and reboot. As a reminder – MDAG for Edge is a deprecated feature.

You can check out the full blog post here.