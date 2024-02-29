Windows 10 22H2 non-security preview update (KB5034843) is now available

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 22H2 non-security preview version, with the build number 19045.4123 under KB5034843. It has a number of improvements and bug fixes for the OS.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights

New! Using Windows share, you can now directly share URLs to apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Sharing to X (formerly Twitter) is coming soon.

This update affects games you install on a secondary drive. Now, they remain installed on the drive.

This update affects the Windows Backup app. It will no longer show on the user interface in regions where the app is not supported. To learn more, see KB5032038.

Improvements

Important: Use EKB KB5015684 to update to Windows 10, version 22H2.

This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB:

This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop sessions. There are delays when you sign in.

This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop virtual machines. At random, they restart. This occurs because of an access violation in lsass.exe.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Hello for Business. You cannot use it to authenticate to Microsoft Entra ID on certain apps. This occurs when you use Web Access Management (WAM).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The UI is wrong for Internet Options Data Settings.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME). It fails to work for custom desktops.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop Web Authentication. You might not be able to connect to sovereign cloud endpoints.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

Windows 10 servicing stack update - 19045.4106

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues with this update:

Symptom

Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview).

Workaround

To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration.

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Symptom

Copilot in Windows (in preview) is not currently supported when your taskbar is located vertically on the right or left of your screen

Workaround

To access Copilot in Windows, make sure your taskbar is positioned horizontally on the top or bottom of your screen.

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.