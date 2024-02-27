The first Windows Insider Bug Bash of 2024 is happening on Feb 28 - March 4

Microsoft has announced the first Windows Insider Bug Bash of 2024. The event kicks off on February 28, 2024, and will run through March 4, 2024, and March 12 (for Windows Server 2025).

For those unfamiliar, Bug Bash is a special period during which Windows Insiders help Microsoft spot and resolve bugs in Windows 11 by completing a series of tasks called "quests." Microsoft publishes those quests in the Feedback Hub app, and completing them lets the company gather the necessary data about new features and their performance in Windows 11 preview builds.

A Bug Bash quest may involve trying one of the new features, performing a series of actions, changing specific settings, and other experiments with the operating system. Here is how Microsoft describes the event:

A bug bash is a collaborative event where users, developers, and enthusiasts come together to identify and report bugs in the product. It’s an opportunity to explore new features, test functionalities and contribute to improving the software's quality.

Participation in Bug Bashes is optional, and the only reward you get for helping the software giant is a special badge in your Windows Insider profile.

If you want to take part in making Windows 11 better, update your computer to the latest builds from the Dev and Canary Channels. The first Bug Bash of 2024 also covers Windows Server 2025, which is currently available in preview. As a reminder, you can always find links to the latest WIP builds on Neowin's main page.

Build Number Canary Channel 26063 Dev Channel 26058 Windows Server 26063

Once on the latest build, press Win + F to launch the Feedback Hub app and navigate to the "Quests" section. Complete available quests to send your data and feedback to Microsoft for future improvements. Bug Bashes help Microsoft catch various issues in Windows 11 preview builds and ship better updates in the Stable Channel.

Are you participating in this year's first Bug Bash?