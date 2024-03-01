New Starfield Steam beta patch is due March 6, adding expressions for Photo mode and more

Bethesda Game Studios is getting ready to drop another free update for its sci-fi RPG Starfield. It plans to release the next update as a beta for PC gamers on Steam on March 6.

In a multi-post on its X (formerly Twitter) account today, Bethesda stated that this update will mostly be bug fixes and quality-of-life updates. However, there are a few small features that will be added as well.

📷 We're adding expressions to photo mode! Now you can make your character and your companions match the mood of your shot - and Vasco is getting some new poses, too. pic.twitter.com/6oZhJuBqvQ — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 1, 2024

The big one will be of interest to people who love to get the best screenshot in Starfield. The game's Photo mode will let users add expressions to people's faces with this update. Bethesda says that your player character and its companions can change the facial expressions to "match the mood of your shot". Also, everybody's favorite robot Vasco will be able to access some new poses in Photo mode as well.

Some of the other improvements that will be added to the Steam beta update include changes to the scanner so players can keep using it while also doing other activities like opening doors. Also, if you have an inactive mission, the new patch will let users set a course for that mission so it can be active again.

Some players in the "Sabotage" part of Starfield should be able to find the in-game character David Barron with this update. Bethesda added:

Other fixes include an issue causing the player's head to turn left while sprinting and some issues preventing Starborn Temples from appearing correctly, among many others.

Starfield players who are not currently set up to get Beta updates can do so by entering the game's properties in the Steam client. They can then click on the Betas option.

It usually takes a couple of weeks before the fixes and additions in the Starfield Steam beta are rolled out to everyone playing the game on Xbox along with Steam and Microsoft Store Xbox owners.