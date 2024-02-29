Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2 non-security preview builds (KB5034848) released

Microsoft has released the non-security release preview versions of both Windows 11 22H2, with the build number 22621.3235, and Windows 11 23H23, with the build number 22631.3235. Both are under KB5034848.

Here is the changelog for both builds

Highlights

New! The Phone Link settings page has a new name: Mobile devices. Go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices.

The Phone Link settings page has a new name: Mobile devices. Go to New! You can now use the Snipping Tool on your PC to edit the most recent photos and screenshots from your Android device. You will get an instant notification on your PC when your Android device captures a new photo or screenshot. To turn this on, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices . Choose Manage devices and allow your PC to access your Android device.

You can now use the Snipping Tool on your PC to edit the most recent photos and screenshots from your Android device. You will get an instant notification on your PC when your Android device captures a new photo or screenshot. To turn this on, go to . Choose and allow your PC to access your Android device. New! This update adds support for the USB 80Gbps standard. It is the next generation of USB4 that has twice the bandwidth of USB 40Gbps. To use USB 80Gbps, you must have a compatible PC and USB4 or Thunderbolt™ peripheral.

This update adds support for the USB 80Gbps standard. It is the next generation of USB4 that has twice the bandwidth of USB 40Gbps. To use USB 80Gbps, you must have a compatible PC and USB4 or Thunderbolt™ peripheral. This update affects games you install on a secondary drive. Now, they remain installed on the drive.

This update addresses an issue that affects long-edge fed printers. The alignment of stapling or hole punch locations is wrong.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Settings Home page. It randomly stops responding when you go to the page.

This update addresses an issue that affects networking. A device fails to make the automatic switch from cellular to Wi-Fi when it can use Wi-Fi.

This update addresses an issue that stops a system from going to sleep. This occurs when you connect an external device to the system.

This update affects the Windows Backup app. It will no longer show on the user interface in regions where the app is not supported. To learn more, see KB5032038.

Improvements

Windows 11, version 23H2

Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2.

This non-security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.

No additional issues are documented for this release.

Windows 11, version 22H2

This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB:

This update addresses an issue that affects Notepad. It does not open for the standard user account. This occurs when you use cmd.exe to open it based on file type association.

This update addresses an issue that affects 8 Zip archives. It stops you from opening them by double-clicking them in File Explorer.

This update addresses an issue that affects the CrashOnAuditFail registry value. When you set it to one (1), only admins can sign in to a machine that has stopped working. After you install this update, standard users can sign in to the machine.

This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop virtual machines. At random, they restart. This occurs because of an access violation in lsass.exe.

This update addresses an issue that affects a machine that is used as a remote desktop session host. You get stop error RDR_FILE_SYSTEM (0x27). Because of this, all users are signed out from the machine.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The UI is wrong for Internet Options Data Settings.

This update addresses an issue that affects an embedded SIM (eSIM) profile. When you delete it, you do not get a notification.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop Web Authentication. You might not be able to connect to sovereign cloud endpoints.

This update addresses an issue that makes the troubleshooting process fail. This occurs when you use the Get Help app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Certificate Authority snap-in. You cannot select the "Delta CRL" option. This stops you from using the GUI to publish Delta CRLs.

This update addresses an issue that affects Steps Recorder. Some of the UI and steps are not localized to Chinese.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22621.3219 and 22631.3219

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update

Symptom

Windows 11 devices attempting to install the February 2024 security update, released February 13, 2024 (KB5034765) might face installation failures and the system might stop responding at 96%.

Resulting from this error, the following message might be displayed:

“Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes. Please keep your computer on”.

This issue might be reflected in the Windows Event Viewer with error code ‘0x800F0922’.

Workaround

This issue can be prevented by deleting the hidden folder C:\$WinREAgent. A restart might be required. After following these steps, installing the February 2024 security update should succeed.

We are working on a resolution for this issue and will provide an update in an upcoming release.