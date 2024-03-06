Microsoft's Copilot introduces AI assistance for form filling in Dynamics 365 and Power Apps

Microsoft’s Copilot has landed on a new frontier: model-driven apps in Dynamics 365 and Power Apps. With the latest update, Microsoft said it’s adding Copilot assistance to help users with tedious form filling.

While the feature is still rolling out to customers, admins can already opt-in or out of the feature. Admins just need to go to the Power Platform admin center and find the AI form fill assistance section.

There are three options to choose from under Enable this feature for:, they include All users immediately, Users as the feature becomes available (default), and No one.

Disabling this feature may be ideal for customers who absolutely do not want the AI tool from processing the company’s data.

The Copilot assistance for form filing uses artificial intelligence to generate suggestions for filling in forms based on app usage and data patterns. When you click fields in a form, you’ll see an option appear to fill in the fields.

If you are happy with the suggestions, you can confirm your changes. Microsoft reassures us that nothing will be saved until you explicitly confirm it.

This feature is rolling out to model-driven apps as part of the February monthly channel release and early access is coming with the 2024 release wave 1. Once the latter has rolled out, it will be enabled by default for all model-driven apps in the English language on the web that have “New Look” enabled.

Ever since the Copilot brand appeared, Microsoft has been pushing it as exactly that, a Copilot there to assist, not replace you. This update will help workers to cut through the time consuming work of form filling and get on with other, more interesting tasks to boost productivity.

Let us know in the comments if you plan to use this feature and how useful you think it will be.

Source: Microsoft