Microsoft's new Windows 365 Customer Lockbox feature will keep Cloud PCs more secure

Microsoft has been pushing access of its Windows 365 services, which offer Cloud PCs running Windows 11 to businesses and organizations who may want them for remote workers. Today, the company added a new feature for Windows 365 that will allow users of those Cloud PCs to have some control if they don't want them to be accessed for service issues.

The new feature is Windows 365 Customer Lockbox, and it is now generally available. In a blog post, Microsoft described how it is supposed to work.

The company said that there may be some times when Microsoft support engineers may need to get access to a business or organization's Cloud PC service to find and fix an issue. However, the users who have set up Cloud PCs can now access Windows 365 Customer Lockbox, which can be set up to let those support employees do that kind of work, or deny that request so they can keep their content in their full control.

Cloud PCs global admins can set up this feature by going into the Microsoft 365 admin center first. They can then go into the Settings menu, then they can click on Org Settings, and then Security & Privacy. Finally, they can click on Customer Lockbox.

The section will then show a checkbox that's labeled Require approval for all data access requests. Admins can click on the box, and then if a Microsoft support employee wants to access those Cloud PCs, the admin will get an email alert with that request, which will require the admin's approval.

Windows 365 Customer Lockbox is now available for all organizations with a Microsoft 365 E5 or Office 365 E5 subscription at no additional cost. It's also available for other Microsoft 365 plans if users sign up for an Information Protection and Compliance or an Advanced Compliance add-on feature.