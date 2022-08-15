Ola's future electric cars will go from zero to 100 km per hour within four seconds

India's electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ola Electric Mobility, supported by Japan's Softbank Group, has aims of starting the production of electric cars in India by 2024. The future electric cars by the firm will come with a range of over 500 km (310 miles).

Reuters mentioned what the company's chief executive, Bhavish Aggarwal, had to say about the latest step towards a new venture:

While companies like Tesla are leading the way in building electric vehicles more suited for Western markets, India can lead in the area of small cars, scooters and motorbikes for which global demand is higher.

Sporting advanced features and capabilities, the company's electric cars will have the potential to go from zero to 100 km per hour (62 miles per hour) within four seconds. A plant in a southern Indian state, Tamil Nadu, for which the company signed the largest debt agreement in the Indian electric vehicle industry in 2021, is currently the home to Ola's electric vehicle ecosystem that will see the production of cars, e-scooters, and batteries.

The company is also setting up 100 hyper charging electric stations in major cities of India for over 70,000 e-scooters it sold in the last seven months.

Source: Reuters