Google and Jio-backed Android lockscreen platform Glance pilots in the US

Popular India-based Google and Jio-backed Android homescreen platform Glance has reportedly commenced a pilot program in the US. According to the latest reports, the pilot program has taken off in partnership with Verizon and Motorola in the US, and Glance plans for a full launch later this year in the US.

Glance is an Indian Android lockscreen startup that is mainly available on smartphones sold in India and Southeast Asia. Last year, the company expanded its availability in Japan. According to Glance, the lockscreen platform reaches over 400 million Android devices in Asia, with 235 million active users. The Glance Android lockscreen is popular because it feeds customers with news, local events, sports and media content, and interactive games right on their lockscreens.

According to TechCrunch, Glance doesn't plan on showing ads on devices in its pilot program on Android lockscreens in the US. Reportedly, Glance has been trying for a US launch for at least two years, but it just didn't materialize.

The Indian startup has been a major factor in driving user engagement and app installations for its partners in the countries where it is available. As per a report by BCG, Glance's nine-week partnership with the Indian streaming service JioCinema resulted in a staggering 9 million incremental app downloads from over 100 million unique impressions.

Although there isn't any formal announcement by Glance or its partners, Verizon or Motorola, according to a review by Android Authority, Glance comes pre-installed on the 2024 version of Moto G Play sold in the US. On the other hand, Digital Trends also confirmed the presence of Glance in Moto G Power (2024).

It is reported that Glance doesn't collect personal data but instead relies on usage patterns to inform its engine what fits the bill for a particular user. Besides, Glance is working with Qualcomm to develop a unique AI-powered lockscreen experience that would reduce data consumption and move to on-device processing.