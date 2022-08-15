Microsoft Defender back to its charming best in the latest AV-TEST rankings

Anti-malware assessment firm AV-TEST recently released the latest June 2022 rankings for best antivirus solutions for home users. In this edition, 19 different anti-malware products were tested. Microsoft has also been a participant in the rankings and its Defender has generally been doing really well over the course of last year both in AV-TEST's as well as AV-Comparatives' testings.

However, in the previous report for the month of April, Defender was not able to secure the full 18 points like it was able to do till then. Speaking of 18 points, here is how the break-up of the points happens.

There are three categories with six points each. These categories are:

Protection

Performance

Usability

Defender, alongside many others, has scored the full marks in all three categories as you can see in the image below which shows the break-up of points for all the 19 antivirus products which participated in the June 2022 test:

The worst of the bunch was PC Matic. Although it has scored the full six points in both the Protection and Performance categories, it tanked in the Usability section with just 3.5 points out of 6, AV-TEST rarely hands such poor numbers. The second-worst product was Protected.net which received 6 out of 6 in Usability but got one point less in the Protection category.

You may find more details on AV-TEST's official website here.