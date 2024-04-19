OpenAI appoints new exec in India to ensure alignment with the country's AI regulations

OpenAI has made its first hire in India as it seeks to shape the country's AI regulations. Pragya Misra, a seasoned professional in public policy affairs and partnerships, has been recruited by OpenAI to lead its initiatives in India. Misra will start her new role at OpenAI towards the end of the month.

Misra has previously worked with Truecaller and Meta. At Truecaller, she served as the Director of Public Affairs, where she played a crucial role in the company's efforts to combat cyber fraud and promote digital safety in partnership with Delhi police. Before that, she also led WhatsApp's campaign against misinformation in 2018. Misra's expertise in public policy and partnerships will help OpenAI navigate the complex regulatory landscape in India.

India is a crucial market for AI companies, given its vast population and potential for growth. However, the country's regulatory environment for AI is still evolving, making it essential for companies like OpenAI to engage with policymakers and regulators early on.

In March 2024, the Indian government issued an advisory asking platforms to seek explicit permission from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) before deploying software or algorithms for users on the Indian Internet. The advisory also asks intermediaries or platforms to ensure that their systems do not permit any bias, discrimination, or threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

India is also a member of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), which presented its work on responsible AI, data governance, and the future of work, innovation, and commercialization at the 2023 GPAI Summit in New Delhi.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the potential of AI and its benefits for India's tech ecosystem, particularly among the youth, many of whom were ChatGPT's early adopters. Altman also emphasized the need for regulation of bigger players while allowing smaller companies and startups to operate unregulated to let them flourish.

Via Bloomberg (paywall)