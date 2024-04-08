When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

One-click Windows 11 system requirements bypass for TPM, CPU, uncovered for LTSC

Neowin · with 0 comments

Windows 11 24H2 system requirements

The Windows 11 system requirements have always been a bone of contention among enthusiasts and users alike as Microsoft deemed relatively new processors (at that time), like Intel's 7th gen (Kaby Lake) and AMD's first-gen Ryzen (1000 series), as incompatible. These were fairly capable CPUs and would have easily been able to run Windows 11. However, these chips, and anything older, did not possess certain security features that the Redmond giant felt were crucial in order to run its latest OS.

Aside from CPUs, TPM version 2.0 was also made mandatory. Again, Microsoft reasoned that such were the strict security characteristics Windows 11 brought.

Regardless, people have continued to use bypasses so as to be able to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware. Interestingly, Microsoft too, made a registry bypass official, though with a fair amount of warning.

Back in October 2023, we reported about a single command trick that allowed users to bypass the Windows 11 system requirements check during the setup process. While we only came across it in October, this trick had been doing the rounds from back in 2022 itself.

A similar trick has been discovered wherein a user will be able to bypass the system requirements, though this works on Windows 11 LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel). It's a one-click trick that works by choosing the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC option in the OS selection during setup.

For those that have not kept up with LTSC news, recently, Microsoft officially confirmed "Windows 11 2024 LTSC" as well as KMS (Key Management Solutions) client product keys, following the leaked images of the same. The tech giant had promised an LTSC edition for Windows 11 back in April last year.

Report a problem with article
Official promotion image from Dune Part Two
Previous Article

High-quality copy of Dune: Part Two leaks early, pays tribute to an infamous pirate group

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment