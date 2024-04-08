One-click Windows 11 system requirements bypass for TPM, CPU, uncovered for LTSC

The Windows 11 system requirements have always been a bone of contention among enthusiasts and users alike as Microsoft deemed relatively new processors (at that time), like Intel's 7th gen (Kaby Lake) and AMD's first-gen Ryzen (1000 series), as incompatible. These were fairly capable CPUs and would have easily been able to run Windows 11. However, these chips, and anything older, did not possess certain security features that the Redmond giant felt were crucial in order to run its latest OS.

Aside from CPUs, TPM version 2.0 was also made mandatory. Again, Microsoft reasoned that such were the strict security characteristics Windows 11 brought.

Regardless, people have continued to use bypasses so as to be able to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware. Interestingly, Microsoft too, made a registry bypass official, though with a fair amount of warning.

Back in October 2023, we reported about a single command trick that allowed users to bypass the Windows 11 system requirements check during the setup process. While we only came across it in October, this trick had been doing the rounds from back in 2022 itself.

A similar trick has been discovered wherein a user will be able to bypass the system requirements, though this works on Windows 11 LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel). It's a one-click trick that works by choosing the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC option in the OS selection during setup.

In the Windows 11 LTSC Setup OS selection page.

When Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC is picked, it checks for the system requirements just like regular Windows 11 does, meanwhile picking Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC will just skip the system requirement checks without workarounds! pic.twitter.com/bpCeUVmgbz — Bob Pony (@TheBobPony) April 6, 2024

For those that have not kept up with LTSC news, recently, Microsoft officially confirmed "Windows 11 2024 LTSC" as well as KMS (Key Management Solutions) client product keys, following the leaked images of the same. The tech giant had promised an LTSC edition for Windows 11 back in April last year.