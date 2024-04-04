Windows 11 24H2 LTSC images leak ahead of official announcement

The first Windows 11 LTSC image has just leaked on the internet. Someone published images of the upcoming release with build number 26100.1, allowing everyone daring to try the operating system ahead of its official announcement and rollout.

For those unfamiliar, LTSC stands for Long-Term Servicing Channel. Windows 11 has yet to receive its first LTSC build, which will get five years of active support instead of the regular two years in consumer versions. LTSC editions put emphasis on stability, allowing users to delay feature updates and keep just the most necessary security patches (released monthly).

In April 2023, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 11 would be getting an LTSC release. However, one year later, we are still waiting for the company to announce it. Now, it looks like the upcoming version 24H2 and its alleged RTM build 26100 will mark the first release of the Long-Term Servicing Channel for Windows 11.

You can download the leaked build from the Internet Archive. Be aware of the potential security implications of trying leaked software from unknown software. Proceed at your own risk.

Source: Betaworld