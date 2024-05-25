Microsoft published minimum system requirements, CPU support for Windows 11 LTSC 2024

Microsoft a few days back, announced that it was beginning the WHCP hardware certification for the next Windows feature update, version 24H2. This essentially ensures that the Windows 11 24H2 system requirements eligibility of compatible CPUs, and such, are properly maintained by hardware partners like AMD, or Intel, among others. While the system requirements are not expected to change, very old processors would not be able to bypass the Windows 11 24H2 eligibility block as they do not have PopCnt and SSE4.2 instructions.

Interestingly, the same will apply to Windows Server 2025 as well which received official Evaluation ISOs too.

Aside from that, the company also announced Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 this week. The company has also published the minimum system requirements as well as supported processor families. They have been categorized as Preferred and Optional. Interestingly, SSD has been added as a minimum system requirement, which has been a rumour about the client OS since mid-2022.

The minimum requirements of Windows 11 Enterprise IoT LTSC 2024, both preferred and optional, are given below:



Component PREFERRED

Minimum Requirements OPTIONAL

Minimum Requirements Processor¹ 1 GHz, 2 Cores 1 GHz, 2 Cores System Memory 4 GB 2 GB Storage Size 64 GB 16 GB Storage Type Solid‑State Drive (SSD) Solid‑State Drive (SSD)

Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

Hybrid Hard Drive (SSHD)

Flash (eMMC, SD, USB) System Firmware UEFI BIOS TPM TPM 2.0 Optional Secure Boot Enabled Optional DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 10 / None Display 9" diagonal

720p HD Custom Size / Optional

Microsoft has also published the list of supported Intel and AMD x86 processors as well as Qualcomm and NXP Arm CPUs.

First up, we have Intel:

Up next we have AMD:

The list of supported Qualcomm and NXP processors is available on the support document on Microsoft's website. If you are curious, Microsoft last updated the compatible CPU list for client Windows 11 this March.