Microsoft published minimum system requirements, CPU support for Windows 11 LTSC 2024

Microsoft a few days back, announced that it was beginning the WHCP hardware certification for the next Windows feature update, version 24H2. This essentially ensures that the Windows 11 24H2 system requirements eligibility of compatible CPUs, and such, are properly maintained by hardware partners like AMD, or Intel, among others. While the system requirements are not expected to change, very old processors would not be able to bypass the Windows 11 24H2 eligibility block as they do not have PopCnt and SSE4.2 instructions.
Interestingly, the same will apply to Windows Server 2025 as well which received official Evaluation ISOs too.
Aside from that, the company also announced Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 this week. The company has also published the minimum system requirements as well as supported processor families. They have been categorized as Preferred and Optional. Interestingly, SSD has been added as a minimum system requirement, which has been a rumour about the client OS since mid-2022.
The minimum requirements of Windows 11 Enterprise IoT LTSC 2024, both preferred and optional, are given below:
Component
PREFERRED
Minimum Requirements
OPTIONAL
Minimum Requirements
Processor¹ 1 GHz, 2 Cores 1 GHz, 2 Cores System Memory 4 GB 2 GB Storage Size 64 GB 16 GB Storage Type Solid‑State Drive (SSD) Solid‑State Drive (SSD)
Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
Hybrid Hard Drive (SSHD)
Flash (eMMC, SD, USB)
System Firmware UEFI BIOS TPM TPM 2.0 Optional Secure Boot Enabled Optional DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 10 / None Display 9" diagonal
720p HD
Custom Size / Optional
Microsoft has also published the list of supported Intel and AMD x86 processors as well as Qualcomm and NXP Arm CPUs.
First up, we have Intel:
Intel® Processor Platform Products Formerly Known As (Code Name) Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 1) Meteor Lake 13th and 14th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
13th and 14th Generation Intel® Processors
Raptor Lake 12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
12th Generation Intel® Pentium® Processors
12th Generation Intel® Celeron® Processors
Alder Lake 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Intel® Xeon® W-11XXX Processors
Intel® Celeron® Processors
Tiger Lake 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Intel® Xeon® W-1XXX and W-10XXX Processors
Intel® Pentium® Processors
Intel® Celeron® Processors
Comet Lake 8th and 9th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Intel® Xeon® E-2XXX Processors
Intel® Pentium® Processors
Intel® Celeron® Processors
Coffee Lake 8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Intel® Celeron® Processors
Whiskey Lake Intel® Xeon® Processors Sapphire Rapids Intel® Xeon® Processors Ice Lake Intel® Xeon® Processors
Intel® Core™ X-Series Processors
Cascade Lake Intel® Xeon® Processor
Intel® Core™ X-Series Processors
Skylake-SP or Skylake-X Intel® Atom® Processors Amston Lake Intel® Atom® Processors
Intel® Core™ N-Series Processors
Intel® Processors
Alder Lake-N Intel® Pentium® Processors
Intel® Celeron® Processors
Jasper Lake Intel® Atom® Processors
Intel® Pentium® Processors
Intel® Celeron® Processors
Elkhart Lake
Up next we have AMD:
Family Models EPYC™ Embedded EPYC™ Embedded 9004 Series
EPYC™ 7003 Series
EPYC™ Embedded 7002 Series
EPYC™ Embedded 7001 Series
Ryzen™ Embedded Ryzen™ Embedded 7000 Series
Ryzen™ Embedded 5000 Series
Ryzen™ Embedded R-Series Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 Series
Ryzen™ Embedded R1000 Series
Ryzen™ Embedded V-Series Ryzen™ Embedded V3000 Series
Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 Series
The list of supported Qualcomm and NXP processors is available on the support document on Microsoft's website. If you are curious, Microsoft last updated the compatible CPU list for client Windows 11 this March.
2 Comments - Add comment