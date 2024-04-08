When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

High-quality copy of Dune: Part Two leaks early, pays tribute to an infamous pirate group

Neowin · with 2 comments

Official promotion image from Dune Part Two

Dune: Part Two, a highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster sci-fi Dune, premiered in cinemas on March 1 and grossed $660 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Needless to say, the epic movie was also a hit in the warez community, making it to the list of most pirated movies in consecutive weeks following its theatrical release.

The movie is expected to appear on streaming services in just a couple of weeks. However, Torrent Freak reported that a high-quality copy of the film tagged “WEB-DL,” implying it is a lossless rip, is already available online through pirate channels.

These kinds of rips usually originate in streaming sources, although given the title is still not officially available, the origin of the latest high-quality leak is a bit of a mystery as of right now.

The illegal copies of the successful sequel contain a remark “In Memory of EVO,” a reference to the infamous Portuguese release group that leaked the original Dune back in 2021. EVO, short for EVOLUTiON, was mostly known for leaking so-called screeners, early copies of films sent to various industry professionals before the official release. At the time, EVO leaked the film adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert before its theatrical release in the U.S.

However, EVO is no more. The group was dismantled in the fall of 2022 after a lengthy investigation that included several home searches in Portugal and the FBI-assisted takedown of EVO’s server in the United States.

In recent years, several high-profile platforms or sources have ceased operations, mostly as a consequence of official investigations. Some, however, decided to step down on their own. Worth mentioning is one of the most popular torrent websites of its time, RARBG, which quit last May citing various reasons, including Covid, the war in Europe, and inflation driving up the operation costs.

Image: Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros

Report a problem with article
Windows 11 24H2 system requirements
Next Article

One-click Windows 11 system requirements bypass for TPM, CPU, uncovered for LTSC

The Ryzen 5 7600X processor and its box
Previous Article

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X drops to new all-time low of just $179

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment