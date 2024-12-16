Report: Samsung may produce Galaxy S25 Slim in limited quantity

Samsung is speculated to debut the Galaxy S25 series next month, likely on January 22, in San Jose, California (USA). A recent report suggested that alongside the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung could also reveal its first XR headset, codenamed "Project Moohan." However, the report did not mention the launch of the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim. Now, fresh information also suggests that the Galaxy S25 Slim may not make an appearance at the Unpacked event.

Reportedly, Samsung will be taking a cautious step and plans to produce only 3 million units of the Galaxy S25 Slim model. The step will be purportedly taken to gauge the market reactions to the model's new slim form factor. While earlier reports hinted at a January launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series, recent updates suggest the Galaxy S25 Slim could launch in Q2 of 2025.

The decision to release the Galaxy S25 Slim in the second quarter of 2025 in limited quantities mirrors the approach taken with the Galaxy Z Fold6 SE, which also witnessed a limited release. Notably, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold6 SE in Korea and Samsung W25 in China, which was much thinner than the global Galaxy Z Fold6 model. However, compared to the flagship Galaxy S-series, which usually sees an annual production of 30-35 million units, the 3 million units for the Galaxy S25 Slim may indicate a conservative approach.

Additionally, the number represents only one-tenth of the S-series production volume and 30% of the individual models such as the "Plus" variant. It is purported that the Galaxy S25 Slim could feature a 6.66-inch display, aligning with the rumored display size of the Galaxy S25 Plus. Moreover, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra are tipped to feature a 6.16-inch and 6.86-inch display, respectively. The Galaxy S25 Slim is also expected to pack a 200MP primary camera, along with a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 3.5x optical lens.

An industry insider noted that "The biggest feature of the slim model is that the layout of the internal components of the smartphone is different. The key to design and development is to optimize the thickness of the smartphone to match the battery, which is thick and difficult to change the design." If the Galaxy S25 Slim garners a positive response, Samsung may continue with a slim phone in the future S-series lineup.

Source: ETNews