Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event's key details leaked

It seems that Samsung may opt for the same location for next year's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in San Jose, California (USA), to unveil the Galaxy S24 series. Earlier, it was speculated that Samsung could go for San Francisco as the venue for the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. However, this may not be the case, as San Jose is likely to host the Unpacked event for the second consecutive year.

According to reliable tipster Alvin on social media platform X, the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will take place on January 22 (Wednesday), 2025, corroborating a previous leak. The event will commence at 10 AM PT (Pacific Time), which translates to:

Washington, USA : 1:00 PM, Eastern Time (ET)

The information also suggests that at the event, Samsung could unveil the entire Galaxy S25 series lineup: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, the company may also take the wraps off its first XR (Extended Reality) headset, Galaxy XR, codenamed "Project Moohan," at the Unpacked 2025 event. Just recently, Samsung officially revealed the first look at its upcoming Galaxy XR (Project Moohan) headset, which will be powered by Google's newly launched Android XR platform. The headset is developed in collaboration between Samsung, Qualcomm, and Google.

There were also rumors about Samsung launching the Galaxy S25 Slim, but the leak doesn't mention it. Aside from devices, Samsung will also unveil the One UI 7 update, which the Galaxy S25 series will boot with out of the box. It is expected that the price of the Galaxy S25 series will get a hike but may remain the same in Europe.