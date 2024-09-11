New Galaxy S25 Ultra renders show Samsung's fresh design approach

A fresh set of renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra has popped up on the internet, giving us our best look at the device's design. The renders also suggest that Samsung may introduce a different design approach, probably taking a page from Sony's design book.

This year's Galaxy S24 Ultra was introduced with sharp corners and a boxy design. The design of the phone wasn't comfortable to hold in the hands because of the sharp corners. If we go by the leaked renders, Samsung appears to have addressed that issue with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design.

Reliable tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with AndroidHeadlines, has shared a set of images showcasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design from all angles. The device has a wider frame, the signature minimal camera module on the back, and more importantly, rounded corners instead of sharp edges that shouldn't make a dent in your palm.

Gallery: Galaxy S25 Ultra renders

The renders look reminiscent of the recent Sony Xperia flagships. The volume buttons are on the right edge, just below the power button. The SIM card tray is shown on the left, with the antenna bands near the top and bottom on both sides of the device. The USB-C port and speaker grill are displayed to be located at the bottom of the device in the Galaxy S25 Ultra render.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to pack the highest level of display and camera upgrades this year. It is also touted that the phone will be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Note20 Ultra, even thinner than what was initially anticipated.

Rumors suggest that the phone could feature 16GB of RAM, the first since the Galaxy S20 and S21 Ultra. It was also tipped that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 Ultra as Galaxy S25 Note. The phone is also speculated to be lightweight among its competitors and could exclusively launch with the Snapdragon processor.