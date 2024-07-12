Alleged design changes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer better in-hand feel

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6, and now the focus of the leaks and rumors has shifted towards next year's flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Earlier, it was reported that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with a big camera upgrade.

Notably, three of the four cameras are expected to get upgraded on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It has also been leaked that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest Ultra phone since the 2020 flagship, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Now, a fresh leak by reliable tipster IceUniverse suggests that Samsung may introduce a major design change to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This design change is aimed at improving the in-hand feel of the flagship compared to the pointy Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The real leak:

The middle frame of Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed asymmetrically in front and back. The middle frame near the back cover is more rounded, while the part near the screen is straighter. I believe this is Samsung's design considering the feeling of holding. The… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 12, 2024

According to the leak, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's middle frame is expected to receive major changes. The middle frame's top part near the screen could be straighter, and the middle frame near the back panel is rounded to improve handling.

The tipster also claimed that the middle frame has been narrowed, which would make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look sleeker. Allegedly, the narrow middle frame will reduce the visual bezel compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tipster added that the width of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Overall, going by the leaked design information, Samsung is sticking to the same design, but making essential changes. It could be a major overhaul in Samsung's design language in recent years.

Samsung is also speculated to be adding a MediaTek processor to its Galaxy S25 lineup due to the increased cost of the Qualcomm chipset. There are also rumors that Samsung may abandon the Galaxy S25 Plus model to simplify the lineup.

All these are unconfirmed rumors at the moment. So, we would advise you to take any piece of information with a pinch of salt.