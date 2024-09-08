Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to be much thinner than initially expected

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch next year, purportedly in January. However, leaks have been pouring in for the Galaxy S25 series, especially the Galaxy S25 Ultra, quite frequently. A fresh one has now popped up, suggesting that the phone will be much thinner than previously anticipated.

According to IceUniverse on social media platform X, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm. In June, IceUniverse claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be 8.4mm thin, but the latest measurements show a difference of 0.2mm.

Either way, based on these measurements, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which was 8.1mm thick. If the measurements turn out to be true, then it would also make the Galaxy S25 Ultra the thinnest Galaxy S series Ultra phone ever.

Let me join in the fun.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra size announced：

162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 7, 2024

The dimensions also suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be slightly narrower than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to be 77.6mm in width, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra measures 79mm.

Previously, reports suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could match the iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen size, length, width, height, and bezel. It is rumored that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could come with the highest-level camera and display upgrades, with Samsung possibly introducing new sensors.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra could also ship with 16GB of RAM, similar to the Galaxy S20 and S21 Ultra. Samsung could also tweak the design of next year's Ultra phone, potentially offering a better in-hand feel with more rounded corners. There were rumors that Samsung may ship the Galaxy S25 Ultra as the Galaxy S25 Note. It is also rumored that it will ship exclusively with the Snapdragon processor.