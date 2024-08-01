Samsung teases to take the camera and display on Galaxy S25 Ultra to the highest level

One of Samsung's top executives has confirmed the highest level upgrades to the camera and the display on next year's flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung is known to introduce its best possible upgrades and technology every year with its S-series phones, and it is expected to continue the tradition with the next year's lineup.

Leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S25 series have already started pouring in, and they suggest some major upgrades. Speaking specifically of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it is speculated to be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Note20 Ultra.

It has also been rumored that Samsung may keep the camera upgrades reserved for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung could get three upgraded camera sensors out of the quad-camera setup. The Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature a 200MP camera with a new sensor, rumored to be the ISOCELL HP2.

Moreover, for the 3x telephoto camera, Samsung could bring a new 1/3" ISOCELL sensor. This would be larger than the one on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and would also increase the resolution to 50MP. The ultrawide camera could also be updated to a 1/2.76" JN1 sensor, which is expected to bump the camera resolution to 50MP.

Apart from the cameras, the display on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also set to be upgraded. Samsung's M14 OLED displays are set to be utilized by the Google Pixel 9 series and even by Apple's iPhone 16 series. Next year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may also come with M14 or an upgraded OLED.

The processor on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is almost certain to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy (which is a slightly overclocked version of the standard SoC). However, there are also rumors that Samsung could introduce the Galaxy S25 series with its 3nm Exynos 2500 chipset, which is rumored to surpass the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

For the latest updates on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, be sure to check out our dedicated Galaxy S25 news section.