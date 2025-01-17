Galaxy S25 Slim may drop 'Slim' branding and skip availability at US carriers

Recently, high-quality renders of the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim were leaked, showcasing the device from all angles. The phone is expected to feature a slim profile of 6.4mm, without the camera module included. The device looks similar to other Galaxy S25 models, but boasts a slimmer profile, and would be positioned between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. While official details are yet to be revealed, a trusted leaker just dropped some intriguing information about the device.

Evan Blass, a reliable smartphone leaker, has recently claimed on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), that the thin Galaxy S25 model, previously referred to as the Galaxy S25 Slim by many, will not carry the "Slim" branding. The tipster suggests that Samsung may opt for a different branding for the phone, giving an example of last year's Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition (SE), the slimmest foldable from the company.

image by IceUniverse

It is true that before its official launch, the Galaxy Z Fold6 SE was rumored to be called Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim. But the company later changed the moniker and this is something Samsung may go ahead with for the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim. Based on this information, the Galaxy S25 Slim could be known as Galaxy S25 SE.

Blass also claimed that the Galaxy S25 Slim will almost certainly skip US carriers. This implies that the Galaxy S25 Slim (let's just call it that for now) may not get added to the Galaxy S25 lineup offered by US carriers, and Samsung may only sell unlocked models of the phone. For the Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung could be following a strategy similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6 SE, which also launched only in China and South Korea.

Earlier, it was speculated that the Galaxy S25 Slim may feature a battery close to 4,700-5,000mAh. But going by the latest info by Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (Chinese Twitter), the battery is said to range between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh. Of course, these are rumors and they should be taken with a huge grain of salt. While some latest information might have tempered the hype around the anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim, its rumored specs suggest it could be a powerful phone.