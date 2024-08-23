Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim gets certified in Korea, hints at imminent launch

The rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim has received the Safety Korea certification in South Korea, indicating an imminent launch anticipated to be sometime in September.

A Samsung device with model number SM-F958N has appeared on the Safety Korea website. The model is expected to be associated with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim (or possibly Ultra). However, apart from the model number, the certification doesn't reveal anything. Fortunately, there is another report that gives us a hint of when the device will be announced.

It is rumored that Samsung may take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim in South Korea on September 25. Later, the phone will be launched in China under the name Samsung W25. The foldable is expected to go head-to-head with the likes of the upcoming Huawei Mate X6 and the recently announced Honor Magic V3.

Notably, it seems like the device will remain a South Korea and China-specific product and may not arrive in other parts of the world. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim will be the company's thinnest foldable, measuring just over 10mm, compared to the 12mm thickness of the standard Galaxy Z Fold6.

Samsung has allegedly managed to achieve this thinness by removing the support for the S-Pen and has also reduced the thickness of the various components of the display panel and camera module.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim is expected to feature large displays, 6.5-inch external and 8-inch internal, which is up from the 6.3-inch external and 7.6-inch internal display on the Galaxy Z Fold6. It is speculated that Samsung may offer the phone in black color with an expected price of KRW 2.8 million (roughly $2,100).

The phone is expected to feature an upgraded 5MP under-display camera compared to the 4MP under-display camera on the Galaxy Z Fold6. It is also purported that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim could feature a titanium backplate instead of SUS (Steel Use Stainless).

