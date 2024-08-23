Black Myth: Wukong has already sold 10 million combined PC and PS5 units

The launch of Black Myth: Wukong, the fantasy action-RPG from developer GameScience, continues to surprise with its huge popularity since its launch for the PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store and WeGame in its native China) and on Sony's PlayStation 5 console, since launching on Monday.

Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies across all platforms.

(Data as of 21:00 Beijing time, August 23, 2024)



Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love.

— Black Myth: Wukong (@BlackMythGame) August 23, 2024

Today, the game's official X account has revealed that Black Myth: Wukong has already sold 10 million copies across its PC and PS5 launch platforms just four days after its release. The game is also available to play on the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

The message also says that the game has hit 3 million concurrent players. It did not state how many of those players were from each platform. We do know that the PC version on Steam currently has over 2 million concurrent players as of this writing, and it has reached a peak of close to 2.3 million concurrent users since its launch earlier this week.

It has become the most played single player game on Steam ever, and is the second most played Steam game period, behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, which reached a peak of over 3.2 million players several years ago

Many people are wondering when or if the game will be released for Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles. Microsoft has already released a statement that said it will be released for the Xbox platform in the future. Having said that, the company stated it could not "comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders." That strongly hints GameScience might have made a deal with Sony so it could have a timed console exclusive with the game.