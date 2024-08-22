Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim could feature an upgraded under-display camera

A new report about the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim suggests that it could bring an upgraded under-display camera sensor, improving upon the current 4MP sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold6. The Galaxy Z Fold series has often been criticized for the poor image quality of its under-display camera, but this could change with the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim.

According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim might include a 5MP under-display camera. Although this is a minor upgrade over the 4MP, it could help improve the image quality.

Samsung debuted an under-display camera with the Galaxy Z Fold3. The camera cutout under the display becomes barely visible when the selfie camera isn't used. Samsung has been refining the under-display camera technology with each generation, striving to make the camera hole less noticeable and to improve the camera quality.

While the camera upgrade is promising news for fans of foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Sim is expected to be exclusive to South Korea and China. Details about other camera specifications are still under wraps.

Recently, it was reported that Samsung could use titanium as the backplate material for the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, which would replace the usual SUS (Stainless Use Steel). Previous rumors have also indicated that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim may not be as slim as its Chinese counterparts. The thinness of the phone could be between 11mm and 11.5mm.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, which could be launched as the Samsung W25 in China, is purported to feature a bigger 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover display. Although there is no clarity on when Samsung will launch this device, it is speculated to debut sometime in Q4 2024. For now, these are just rumors, and we advise you to take any information with a pinch of salt.