Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest Ultra phone since Note20 Ultra

Leaks and rumors regarding Samsung's next year's flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, have already started to pour in. It was earlier reported that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a 16GB RAM model, the first time since the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra.

It has also been reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, similar to this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra. A few days ago, a leak suggested that three of the four cameras on next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra could see a major upgrade.

Now, according to reliable tipster IceUniverse on X, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a body thickness of 8.4mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra measures 8.6mm, which means that if the leak becomes true, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Note20 Ultra (8.1mm).

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a body thickness of 8.4mm, further thinning against the trend, making it the thinnest S Ultra model in recent years. S21U to S23U are 8.9mm, while S24U is 8.6mm. Samsung's design still doesn't want to compromise with imaging and don't want to make it… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 28, 2024

The leaker further added that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could rock edges as round as the Galaxy Note7. This suggests that the boxy shape that Samsung has achieved this year is going to be a thing of the past. It remains to be seen if Samsung will go back to the curved display for the Galaxy S25 Ultra or not.

Galaxy S25 Ultra is as round as Galaxy Note7, and I like this change. pic.twitter.com/KLrd2Y3BFg — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 28, 2024

There were rumors that Samsung may release the Galaxy S25 series with a twin-chip strategy, meaning it would continue to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Exynos 2500 processors for Galaxy S25 models for different regions. This was based on the report that the Exynos 2500 processor could be more powerful than its Snapdragon counterpart.

However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Qualcomm will be the sole supplier for the Galaxy S25 series, and Samsung may not launch any model powered by Exynos 2500 chipset. Then recently, a report came as a shocker, suggesting that Samsung could also power the Galaxy S25 series with a MediaTek chipset. The purported reason behind this move was rumored to be the increase in cost of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.