SpaceX planning Starlink satellite launch bonanza this week - TWIRL #136

This Week in Rocket Launches we have a lot of Starlink satellite launches from SpaceX. On Sunday, we will see the company even perform two Starlink launches on the same day, that’s pretty impressive but nothing we haven’t seen before!

Sunday, 29 October

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 6:28 a.m. UTC

: 6:28 a.m. UTC Where : Vandenberg AFB Space Launch Complex 4

: Vandenberg AFB Space Launch Complex 4 Why: SpaceX will be using a Falcon 9 to launch 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. If you like to see satellites with your own eyes using apps like ISS Detector, this batch will be listed as Starlink Group 7-6.

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 10:48 p.m. UTC

: 10:48 p.m. UTC Where : Space Launch Complex 40

: Space Launch Complex 40 Why: Similarly to the previous launch, SpaceX will be launching another group of 23 Starlink satellites. This time, it’s Starlink Group 6-25. These Starlink satellites will join the Starlink constellation which provides internet for customers around the planet.

Tuesday, 31 October

Who : CNSA

: CNSA What : Long March 4C

: Long March 4C When : 11:09 p.m. UTC

: 11:09 p.m. UTC Where : Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre

: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre Why: It’s unknown what China is sending to space on this mission.

Thursday, 2 November

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 10:48 p.m. UTC

: 10:48 p.m. UTC Where : Space Launch Complex 40

: Space Launch Complex 40 Why: SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket again this time carrying 23 Starlink satellites to a low Earth orbit. This group will be known as Starlink Group 6-26 and are all painted with anti-reflective coatings to make the lives of astronomers a bit easier.

Friday, 3 November

Who : CNSA

: CNSA What : Long March 7A

: Long March 7A When : 8:00 a.m. UTC

: 8:00 a.m. UTC Where : Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre

: Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre Why: China is sending yet another unknown payload into a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Recap

The first launch we got last week was a Falcon 9 taking Starlink satellites to space in the Starlink 116 mission. The first stage of the rocket landed too so that it can be reused, saving SpaceX some money.

Next up, the CNSA launched a Long March 2D rocket carrying the Yaogan 39 remote sensing satellite into its planned orbit.

Finally, China launched the Shenzhou 17 crew spacecraft atop a Long March 2F. The spacecraft launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre carrying the astronauts Hongbo Tang, Shengjie Tang, and Xinlin Jiang to the Tiangong Space Station.

That’s all for this week, check back next time.