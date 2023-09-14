Surface Duo gets dualboot images and new Windows drivers

The original Surface Duo announced in 2019 is no longer supported. The device reached its end of life on September 12, 2023, meaning it will no longer receive firmware and software updates from Microsoft. Although the first-gen dual-screen smartphone from Microsoft is now officially six feet under, enthusiasts refuse to give up on it.

The DuoWOA team released a new set of drivers to improve your experience when running Windows on the original Surface Duo. Key changes include fixes for audio peripherals, the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock support, UEFI improvements, and more.

The official changelog published on GitHub contains the following:

Surface Duo 1: Updates System firmware binaries for Surface Duo 1 to the latest version ever for this device as shipped by Microsoft.

Addresses an issue where Audio peripherals such as mics or bluetooth speakers would be broken under Windows 10 Version 2004 or lower

Enables support for the Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Docking accessory

Further work comitted towards WCOS enablement, nothing to share at the moment

(UEFI change) Resolved an issue where the OS may crash and not boot anymore properly on Windows 11 Moment 2 and Moment 3 updates after installing the blacklotus mitigation updates.

(UEFI change) Resolved an issue where Windows 10 Version 1809 and lower builds may fail to boot under the uefi environment

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience. Surface Duo 2: Nothing New. Surface Duo 2 is still a Proof of Concept (PoC), don't expect much.

In addition, developers released ready-to-go/made dual boot images for the original and second-generation Surface Duo smartphones. If you plan to flash the device with those images, read the official release notes with details about targeted firmware versions. Swapping Android with Windows on the Surface Duo is still a complicated process, so be sure to follow the guidelines and check the list of known bugs before proceeding.