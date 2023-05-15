Surface Duo gets new Windows drivers with improved sensors, Surface app support, and more

DuoWOA, an unofficial project for porting Windows 11/10 to the original and second-gen Surface Duo, ironically gets more frequent updates than devices' original firmware. Gustave Monce, the creator of DuoWOA, has released another set of drivers aiming to improve the Windows experience on Microsoft's dual-screen smartphones (the previous version arrived only one week ago).

Version 2305.45 (Umbreon) is now available for download from GitHub. The update introduces support for Surface Integration System Service and Drivers, allowing you to download the Surface App from the Microsoft Store. There is also improved compatibility with temperature sensors, such as those in the device's batteries.

Here is the complete changelog:

New ! Surface Integration System Service and Drivers are now functional under Windows. Expect more soon with these. (You can already download the Surface App from the store)

! Surface Integration System Service and Drivers are now functional under Windows. Expect more soon with these. (You can already download the Surface App from the store) New ! Enables More temperature sensors to be accessible from Windows, including the ones in both battery packs

! Enables More temperature sensors to be accessible from Windows, including the ones in both battery packs New ! Reworked Audio Topology to enable Cellular audio channels

! Reworked Audio Topology to enable Cellular audio channels New ! Improved stability regarding Lid Angle sensor events when the device is closed

! Improved stability regarding Lid Angle sensor events when the device is closed Fix ! Addresses an issue impacting Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock functionality with Surface Duo first Generation devices

! Addresses an issue impacting Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock functionality with Surface Duo first Generation devices Fix ! Addresses an issue where touch would stop working after a few minutes of inactivity

! Addresses an issue where touch would stop working after a few minutes of inactivity Fix ! Addresses an issue where device internal topology was incorrect leading to issues with displays

! Addresses an issue where device internal topology was incorrect leading to issues with displays Fix ! Addresses an issue where auto rotation stopped working in the past two releases

! Addresses an issue where auto rotation stopped working in the past two releases Fix ! Addresses an issue where fold/flip/posture sensors stopped working in the past two releases

! Addresses an issue where fold/flip/posture sensors stopped working in the past two releases Soon! More work going on with Audio/Camera/Battery, still nothing to share

It is worth reminding that the DuoWOA remains an experimental project, unable to give you a complete experience. Many parts of the smartphone are highly unstable or broken (charging, audio, cameras), so consider DuoWOA a fun experiment for a spare device, not an alternative operating system for your primary device.

You can find the list of known issues and everything you need to know to install version 2305.45 on GitHub. Note that the release does not support the Surface Duo 2.