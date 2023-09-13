Nintendo Direct and and PlayStation State of Play streaming events are happening Sept. 14

Video game fans are getting not one but two big streaming events from two of the three major console companies on Thursday, September 14. Both Nintendo and Sony will be showing off some titles during new editions of their Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play events, respectively.

The Nintendo Direct event will be first, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Pacific). According to Nintendo's X (formerly Twitter) post, the streaming event will include "roughly 40 minutes of information focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing this winter." You will be able to stream it on the company's YouTube channel.

Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/tUb8vyZNfx pic.twitter.com/WJcQ5ZQl1b — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2023

Nintendo already has a big Switch game coming on October 20, with the release of its 2D side-scroller Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It also has a remake of Super Mario RPG coming to the Switch on November 17.

The next PlayStation State of Play event from Sony looks like it will be a little different. It will begin at 5 pm Eastern time (2 pm Pacific). According to the company's X post and its PlayStation blog, the event will "focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles."

Tune in tomorrow at 2pm Pacific / 10pm BST for a new State of Play, focused on indie and third-party titles from around the world: https://t.co/ZhLh13rgnE pic.twitter.com/aYDJccpKfl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 13, 2023

In other words, don't expect any big first-party PS5 game reveals. Sony says we can expect to see "indie and PS VR2 highlights" along with "major upcoming titles from our third-party partners." You can check out the event on the PlayStation YouTube channel.

Sony's biggest first-party PS5 exclusive title this fall will be Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is due out on October 20.