The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max tipped to let you shoot 4K videos at 120fps

This year's iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models are expected to introduce several new camera features. First, all the iPhone 16 models will likely feature a dedicated camera hardware button, which Apple internally refers to as the "Camera Button" (the marketing name may differ).

Recently, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature the 5x periscope camera lens, currently exclusive to the Pro Max models. Now, according to a fresh report, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will not only share the same camera system but will also be able to shoot 4K videos at 120fps for the first time. The current iPhone 15 Pro models are limited to 4K at 60fps.

Moreover, when connected to external storage, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be able to shoot ProRes 4K at 120fps. Apple is also expected to upgrade the "QuickTake" feature from 1080p to 4K. 9To5Mac found evidence that the iPhone 16 Pro may support 8k video recording.

An 8K image dials down to 35MP, and the wide and ultrawide lenses on this year's Pro models are expected to be 48MP, which would be sufficient to capture 8K videos. The A18 Pro chipset also seems to be ready for 8K. Despite the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max meeting the requirements, it is unclear if Apple will bring 8K video recording this year or not.

Other camera features that are speculated to be available on this year's models include the JPEG-XL format for lossy and lossless photos, the ability to pause and resume video recording in the Camera app, the removal of wind noise, new Photographic Styles, and a new mode for Spatial Photos.

The camera button is rumored to be touch-sensitive, capable of performing different actions depending on how it is pressed or slid. A simple press will launch the Camera app or a third-party app chosen by the user. A soft press will trigger auto-focus in the Camera app, whereas a hard press will take photos or start video recording. Sliding the finger across the surface will adjust the zoom or exposure.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to debut in a new "Desert Titanium" color option. The standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are also expected to debut in refreshed colors.