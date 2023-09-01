The black 1TB Xbox Series S console is available with a Starfield bundle at Amazon

The latest Xbox console model from Microsoft is now officially available for sale. Announced back in June as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, the black-colored Xbox One S with 1TB of onboard storage offers a cool new look for the budget console and twice the storage of the white model for $349.99.

Aside from the color and the increase in storage, the new Xbox Series S has all of the same hardware as the 512GB white model. In a recent interview, Xbox head Phil Spencer said that the company is "focused right now on the increased storage Xbox Series S" console and that we shouldn't expect a major hardware refresh for the current gen Xbox devices, adding, "I think we need to let devs settle on this hardware and get the most out of it."

You can buy the black 1TB Xbox Series S right now at the Microsoft Store site. You can also get the same console at Amazon. However, for some reason, the retailer is bundling the console with a digital code for the just-launched space-based RPG Starfield. The price for the Xbox Series S/Starfield bundle is $418.99.

Microsoft says the new Xbox Series S "incorporates Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) resins" to create less waste. It now has the same matte finish on the bigger and more expensive Xbox Series X console.

Microsoft says the launch of the console and Starfield is just the beginning of a big September for the Xbox division. In addition to major new games like Mortal Kombat 1, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and more, the company will launch Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14, the replacement for the Xbox Live Gold program, with access to over 25 free Xbox games and online multiplayer for $9.99 a month.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.