Xbox Series S is getting a new 1TB model in black for $349.99 starting September 1

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 event today, Microsoft announced a new model for its Xbox Series S console. The new version will come in a carbon black color. More importantly, this new version will come with a 1TB internal SSD for storage.

Microsoft states:

Whether you’re looking to upgrade from your current console or are new to Xbox, the Xbox Series S – 1TB offers you another option within the Xbox family of devices. The bold Carbon Black color is the same sleek, modern matte finish as Xbox Series X and the Xbox Wireless Controller. This console features the same next-gen speed and performance of our 512GB Series S, now with double the storage so you can download even more of your favorite games to your console where they’ll be ready to play when you are. Plus, you’ll make the most of every gaming minute with features like Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

The console will go on sale for $349.99 on September 1, but pre-orders for the new Xbox Series S model will begin today.