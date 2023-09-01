Redmi 12 5G hits the markets at a starting price of $199 offering 5G connectivity and more

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 12 5G which provides customers with 5G connectivity and more features and is available in three colors: Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver.

While the latest addition brings forth several features, Xiaomi has included most of the features already present in previous models especially the Redmi 12. Not only are the models available in the same three colors, but features like IP53 rating, display resolutions, and camera quality are also similar.

Here is an overview of the specs in the Redmi 12 5G:

8.17mm thick

4nm processor with two performance cores and six efficiency cores, delivering speeds up to 2.2GHz and 2.0GHz

IP53 rating

3.5mm headphone jack

18W Type-C fast charging port

5,000mAh battery

Three variants: 4GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB

Screen resolution of 2460x1080, 6.79” FHD+ DotDisplay screen

Triple camera system: 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro camera

Three colors: Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver

The main difference lies in the latest Redmi smartphone of 5G connectivity, extended playing times for music and reading times, and that the device is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Moreover, the latest addition to the Xiaomi lineup features a 4nm processor with two performance cores and six efficiency cores, delivering speeds up to 2.2GHz and 2.0GHz, respectively.

The device possesses up to 16GB RAM with memory extension and provides users with an expandable storage of up to 1TB. As for the design, the Redmi 12 5G has a premium glass back and infinite camera deco design and is only 8.17mm² thin.

The smartphone has a 6.79” FHD+ DotDisplay screen and a 2460x1080 resolution. It is also SGS Low Blue Light certified and has Reading mode 3.0 enabled. This prevents users from experiencing a strain on their eyes.

Furthermore, Redmi 12 5G has a dual camera system, a 50MP main camera, and a 2MP depth camera. There are different photography modes such as portrait mode that are available for users to snap great quality photos.

Redmi 12 5G further features an 18W Type-C fast charging port, a powerful 5,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC, and can function as an IR (infra red) remote control for other devices. Customers wishing to grab the latest Redmi 12 5G can purchase it at a starting price of $199 from today.