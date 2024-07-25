The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 spotted in a slightly new design

Google will be debuting the Pixel 9 series at the upcoming Made by Google event next month. A lot has already been said about the Pixel 9 series, from their camera upgrades to their display upgrades to their fresh design.

In fact, Google has also shared multiple teasers, confirming the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker and also quickly flashing 22 reasons to purchase the Pixel 9 Pro. Google is also giving away a limited edition collectible on pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro. For all other Google Pixel 9-related news, you can check out our dedicated section.

Now, a fresh leak by a Reddit user named Living_Series8400 shows off the less talked-about Pixel Buds Pro 2 earphones. Notably, the user has shared multiple images of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which highlight the new design of the earbuds and also the same-looking egg-shaped case. The user stumbled upon these images while searching for a Spigen case for the Pixel Buds.

Gallery: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

The first thing that would grab your attention is that Google is going ahead with the name Pixel Buds Pro 2 for its next-generation earbuds. We see the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in its Raspberry color, which is one of the colors a previous leak has already mentioned. The other colors the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is expected to come in are Mojito, Porcelain, and Haze.

The design of the earbuds themselves seems to have been slightly tweaked. The capacitive touch sensor space on the top of the earbuds has gained a bit more space. Also, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds design shown off in the leaked images is different from the previous perfect dome shape.

The case mentions "Compatibility with Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds Pro," meaning that the shape of the case should be similar to the previous generation.

Both earbuds now have larger grills and match the color of the earbuds, which was not the case in the previous version. The leaked images also show off the same egg-shaped case, with a USB-C port at the bottom and a cutout allegedly for a lanyard or could be a speaker for the Find My Device network.