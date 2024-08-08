Pixel Watch 3 could feature same RAM and processor as the Pixel Watch 2

It appears that the remaining specs that were omitted in the previous promo leak of the Google Pixel Watch 3 are now out. Ahead of its official debut on August 13, we have a good idea of the upcoming smartwatch from Google.

A new report suggests that the Google Pixel Watch 3 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chip used in last year's Pixel Watch 2. The upcoming Pixel Watch 3 could also feature the same Cortex M33 co-processor as last year's model. Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 seems to retain the same 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The only upgrade the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to receive is the display. The Pixel Watch 2 notably maxed out at a 30Hz refresh rate. However, this year's Pixel Watch 3 is expected to sport a 60Hz refresh rate display, providing a smoother UI experience. It is also rumored that the display will adjust from 1Hz to 60Hz for the Always on Display when in use.

Promo materials claim that the Google Pixel Watch 3 packs an Actua display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, double than that of the Pixel Watch 2. The 45mm variant of the watch is expected to offer 40% more screen space, indicating thinner bezels.

A recently leaked video of the Pixel Watch 3 shows the smartwatch from all angles, suggesting a similar design language to previous Pixel watches. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be a bit pricier this year, with Google also speculated to offer new band types.

The battery life of this year's Pixel Watch 3 appears to remain unchanged from last year. It will offer 24 hours of battery life with AOD turned on and 36 hours with the Battery Saver mode enabled. It is also rumored that users will be able to view their Nest doorbell and camera feeds directly on the Pixel Watch 3.

