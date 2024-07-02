Google Pixel 9 may come with a better OLED display than the Galaxy S24 series

Recently, Google made it official that the next Pixel flagship, the Pixel 9 series, will be launching on August 13 at the Pixel hardware event. This is notably much earlier than the tradition of launching flagship Pixel phones in October.

Earlier, a leak surfaced online suggesting that the Pixel 9 phone might already be on sale in Algeria. The leak also showed off the vanilla Pixel 9 in a vibrant pink color, which is unusual for Google. Now, as soon as we are approaching the launch date of the Pixel 9 series, new details about the phones are popping up on the internet.

According to ETNews, the Google Pixel 9 series could have a much better OLED display than the one found in the Galaxy S24 series. Reportedly, Samsung Display, the display arm of Samsung Electronics, is going to supply the M14 OLED display panel for the Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel 9 equipped with Samsung's M14 OLED display may outshine Samsung's own Galaxy S24 series in terms of display technology. Because the Galaxy S24 series uses older M13 OLED display panels. If the report is true, then it would help Google Pixel displays to be on par with the likes of Samsung and Apple.

As per an industry insider, "Samsung Display has placed orders with M14 material suppliers and is preparing for production," adding, "Google and Apple smartphones are the targets." Samsung is reported to be supplying M14 OLED displays for a total of four Pixel models. This suggests that we may also see the launch of the Pixel Fold 2 with an M14 OLED display at the upcoming event in August.

The M14 OLED is expected to have higher OLED materials, and the higher the number of OLED materials, the better the performance of the display. The M14 display is expected to have materials used for the first time and has the best performance in terms of brightness and lifespan.

Apart from the Google Pixel, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models, i.e., the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, could also come equipped with Samsung's M14 OLED panels. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus would rock the M12 OLED panels the same as the previous iPhone 15 regular and Plus models.