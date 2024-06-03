The latest leak gives us an interesting detail about the iPhone 16 Pro's screen bezels

Leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 16 series have surfaced multiple times on the internet, giving us a lot of information to keep guessing about the phone. There are rumors that the phone will come with thinner MagSafe rings on the back, while there are speculations that the vanilla iPhone 16 model will come with a vertical camera module.

There are also rumors that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature huge camera sensors, bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro. It is also leaked that the iPhone 16 series will get a dedicated hardware camera button as well.

Now, the latest leak has popped up on the internet, this time, sharing details about the display, specifically the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Slim bezels help with the aesthetics of the phone, and if the latest rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 16 Pro models will have the thinnest bezels of all phones.

According to leaker Setsuna Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 16 Pro's bezel will measure 1.2mm, on the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max's bezel will measure 1.15mm. In comparison to this, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro bezels measure 1.71mm and 2.15mm, respectively. The leaker allegedly got his hands on the display of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max and measured the bezels by himself (not sure how much truth that holds).

It was earlier reported that Apple will be employing Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to make the iPhone 16 phones' bezels ultra-thin. The BRS technology will slim down the bezels from all sides, including the bottom side, which used to be a challenge before.

With thin bezels, Apple will have slightly more screen space, allowing them to increase the display size, which is rumored to happen this year. So, although the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will pack larger displays than the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max, the change won't feel significant, thanks to thin bezels. The display on the iPhone 16 Pro models is also said to be 20% brighter than the current generation iPhone Pro models.