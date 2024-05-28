Apple yet to approve the mass production of iPhone 16 Pro Max OLED displays

Earlier this month, we reported that Apple is all set to begin the display production of its upcoming iPhone 16 series starting next month. Now, a fresh report by The Elec claims that Apple has given its nod to its display suppliers to begin mass production of three of the four iPhone 16 displays.

Notably, Apple is seemingly not satisfied with the test production of the iPhone 16 Pro Max's display. According to the report, this year's display production for the iPhone 16 series is divided between three suppliers: Samsung will be supplying displays for all four iPhone 16 models, LG will make the displays for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, and BOE will supply displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

The Elec claims that Apple has given Samsung and LG the go-ahead for the mass production of the displays for the iPhone 16 Pro screens. It is assumed that BOE has also received Apple's nod to begin the mass production of Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus displays. However, the Korean publication hasn't mentioned that in its report.

The report claims that Apple hasn't approved the mass production of the OLED displays of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but that shouldn't take long. It notes, "The approval process for the mass production of the iPhone 16 Pro Max OLED will be followed by Samsung Display and LG Display one after another soon."

As per the report, Samsung is speculated to gain approval later this week, while LG, on the other hand, won't likely get the nod until mid-June. There is no clarity on the main issue that the two big Korean display suppliers are facing when producing the iPhone 16 Pro Max's display.

It is speculated that the new ultra-thin-bezel technology known as Border Reduction Structure (BRS), which Apple will be implementing for its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max's display, is resulting in overheating issues, which is what Samsung and LG are finding a bit challenging. It is reported that both the Pro models will come with a 20% brighter display this year.