Save £300 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra on Amazon UK right now

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your phone and been thinking about getting a top-of-the-range Samsung phone, the 512GB variant of the Galaxy S24 is currently discounted by £300 on Amazon UK. If 512GB isn’t right for you, the cheaper 256GB edition and the more expensive 1TB edition are also both available at their lowest-ever prices.

Buying links towards the end of the article.

Telling you what you get with this phone, the product page says:

All from your smartphone, all with AI: The Galaxy S24 Ultra allows you to effortlessly edit your photos, get real-time interpretation on a call, formats your notes into a clear summary

Armour up with titanium: Durability, scratch, water and dust resistance with Corning Gorilla Armour, Galaxy S24 Ultra is ready for adventure, Write, tap, and navigate on the new flat display with the built-in S Pen

200MP details that rival reality: The most megapixels on a mobile phone, and AI processing, Enhanced ProVisual Engine recognises objects and reduces noise, Zoom in on the action, even at night with 1.6x larger pixels and a wider Tele OIS

Hyper-realistic mobile gameplay: Faster processing, and nearly double of the S23 Ultra's Vapor Chamber to give you the smooth graphics experience, Massive capacity, Greater energy efficiency, All-day battery to play on and on

Brightest adaptive mobile: Galaxy S24 Ultra with 2600 nit display, Improved Vision Booster enhances contrast and colour for a clearly exceptional experience, Reduces reflections and improves visual clarity with Corning Gorilla Armour

The device is marked as an Amazon Choice which means that the current price is good, it has good reviews, and it’s available to ship immediately. In terms of the reviews, it has 4.4 stars based on 256 ratings, suggesting it’s a great phone. Neowin also gave it a 9-star rating in its review earlier this year.

This Amazon deal is U.K. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.