The new Gmail interface is becoming mandatory from today, no option to roll back

Back in February, we learned that Gmail is finally getting a new user interface which borrows some elements from Microsoft Outlook. A few months later, Google made it an opt-in experience for those who wanted an early look at the revamp. And in July, it began rolling out this "integrated" UI to more customers with the option to revert to the old interface for those who didn't like the new look. Today, the company has announced that Gmail's integrated view is here to stay and users will not be allowed to roll back to the previous version anymore.

Starting from today, the new Gmail UI will become the default experience. While Google is taking away the ability to revert to the original interface, it has assured users that they can still customize the theme, inbox type, and more in order to make themselves more comfortable with the revamped design.

For those unaware, the idea behind the new Gmail is to offer an integrated view that allows you to quickly access other Google apps like Chat and Meet directly from a single interface. Applications are neatly tucked away in the left pane whereas options for labels and emails are now shown in full next to them too. With the applications being in their new position, you don't need to switch between tabs or windows in order to use Chat or Meet, you can do that directly in the same browser window. Notification bubbles will also be shown for each application.

You can have a look at Google's sizzle reel for the evolution of Gmail's interface below:

Since this is a staggered rollout, it may take up to 15 days for the new interface to become your default view, along with the axing of the rollback option.