The Google One AI Premium plan now adds Gemini Advanced access for Gmail, Docs and more

A few weeks ago, Google revealed Gemini Advanced, a new generative AI model that was available via a new Google One subscription called Google One AI Premium. It costs $19.99 a month and included access to 2TB of cloud storage. Today, Google announced new features for the new plan, including adding the use of Gemini Advanced to its suite of productivity software.

In a blog post, Google said that Gemini AI will be able to be accessed directly in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet with the purchase of the Google One AI Premium plan. That means Gmail users can ask Gemini to help write a specific message or ask Docs to create a draft for an outline. Gemini can also be used to help generate a family budget in Sheets, or to draft a presentation in Slides.

Aside from access to Gemini in those apps, Google One AI Premium still offers 2TB of cloud storage, along with a VPN, extra editing features in Google Photos, a way to monitor the dark web, and more advanced Google Workspace features. You will be able to share all of these features with up to five other people.

While this new plan normally costs $19.99 a month, Google is letting anyone who is not already signed up for a Google One plan a way to use Google One AI Premium free for two months. It's rolling out now in 150 countries, but it only supports English for now.

Google also announced today that its Duel AI would now be renamed Gemini for Workplace. It also revealed it is launching Gemini Business, a new plan for companies and organizations who are smaller but still want to access Gemini for Workplace. The price for the new plan is $30 a month per user, which is the same price for Copilot for Microsoft 365.